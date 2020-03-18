Over 100 people to be tested after close contact with Dunedin student who has coronavirus

Dozens of people who came into close contact with a Dunedin high school student who's contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus will be tested for the virus.

The Logan Park High School student tested positive for coronavirus yesterday.

The Dunedin school was initially closed for two days while 150 close contacts were traced and to allow for the buildings to be cleaned. Now the school won't reopen until next week at the earliest.

“Logan Park High School is working closely with education staff and public health officials… the school was initially closed for 48 hours while close contacts are traced and put in self isolation and monitored by health officials daily, there are around 150 close contacts," Director General of Public Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

The results for these students will not be back until Friday, resulting in the school now being closed until after the weekend.

The 150 people have been placed in self-isolation awaiting the results.

Eight new case of coronavirus were confirmed today by the Ministry of Health, bringing New Zealand's total to 20.

