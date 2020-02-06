TODAY |

Over 100 people spend first day in north Auckland quarantine zone after arriving from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan

Source:  1 NEWS

Nearly one hundred New Zealanders plus other nationals have spent their first day in quarantine just north of Auckland.

They were on the Air NZ mercy flight from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan, China which arrived yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

They'll be in isolation for two weeks in a military base in Whangaparāoa.

Locals raised concerns at a public meeting at nearby Stanmore Bay this afternoon, concerned about what the impact will be on their health.

However the Ministry of Health says no one locally has shown signs of the coronavirus and the risk of transmission is extremely low.

The focus is on what is happening in the quarantine zone as they face 14 days of isolation.

Aaron Mahon, his wife and child are in the facility based at the Navy training base in Whangaparāoa.

Aaron Mahon, his wife and child are among over 150 people in isolation at the North Auckland site. Source: 1 NEWS

He said “nothing was a problem” at the site.

“They are really going all out to try and help us and it’s been really, really humbling,” he says.

Locals turned out in support last night, welcoming their new neighbours.

The operation in Whangaparāoa is worlds away from the city of Wuhan where the number of cases continues to soar.

In China so far, there have been 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland.

