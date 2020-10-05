Over 100 people arrested as police crackdown on gang-related meth operations in Waikato

Over 100 people have been arrested and a kilogram of methamphetamine seized as police crackdown on gang-related meth operations in Waikato.

Revolver seized in Operation Typhoon. Source: Supplied

Police say Operation Typhoon - a three month long operation - has seen "significant results" and is expected to impact the accessibility of methamphetamine in the district.

"Forty search warrants saw the arrests of more than 100 people with organised crime connections and the seizure of over a kilogram of methamphetamine and 30 illegally held firearms," police said in a statement today.

"The Operation Typhoon investigation team and the Police Asset Recovery Unit restrained over $350,000 in cash, high value motor vehicles and motorcycles."

Mercedes seized in Operation Typhoon. Source: Supplied

Four commercial scale meth labs were previously shutdown in September during the operation, police said.

"Operation Typhoon also highlighted the significant working relationship between members of a variety of different gangs and chapters.

"This included Waikato Mongrel Mob and Mongrel Mob Rogue chapter members and associates working together in relation to three of the methamphetamine labs."

"As a result they face a number of serious charges including participating in an organised criminal group, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of precursor chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms."