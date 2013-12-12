Over $10 million crown settlement for iwi Ngati Tamaoho over historical breach of treaty

Source:NZN
The Crown has signed a deed settling the Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngati Tamaoho, an iwi with interests from Waikato to the Auckland suburbs of Remuera and Ellerslie.
The deed of settlement signed at Mangatangi Marae provides an acknowledgement, apology and redress for the Crown's historical breaches of the treaty, Christopher Finlayson, the minister in charge of negotiations said.
"Crown actions and omissions left Ngati Tamaoho virtually landless by 1900 and resulted in socio-economic deprivation, the effects of which can still be seen today," he said.
Commercial and financial redress totalling $10.3 million includes the transfer of, and opportunity to purchase, specified Crown property.
There is also a cultural revitalisation fund of $590,000.
The iwi is a member of the Tamaki Collective. Its area of interest area spans from the Manukau Harbour to Franklin District, the Hunua Ranges, Awhitu peninsula, the Waikato wetlands, Firth of Thames and north to central Auckland including Remuera and Ellerslie.
