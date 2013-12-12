 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Over $10 million crown settlement for iwi Ngati Tamaoho over historical breach of treaty

share

Source:

NZN

The Crown has signed a deed settling the Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngati Tamaoho, an iwi with interests from Waikato to the Auckland suburbs of Remuera and Ellerslie.

The original Treaty of Waitangi on display.

Source: 1 NEWS

The deed of settlement signed at Mangatangi Marae provides an acknowledgement, apology and redress for the Crown's historical breaches of the treaty, Christopher Finlayson, the minister in charge of negotiations said.

"Crown actions and omissions left Ngati Tamaoho virtually landless by 1900 and resulted in socio-economic deprivation, the effects of which can still be seen today," he said.

Commercial and financial redress totalling $10.3 million includes the transfer of, and opportunity to purchase, specified Crown property.

There is also a cultural revitalisation fund of $590,000.

The iwi is a member of the Tamaki Collective. Its area of interest area spans from the Manukau Harbour to Franklin District, the Hunua Ranges, Awhitu peninsula, the Waikato wetlands, Firth of Thames and north to central Auckland including Remuera and Ellerslie.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:49
2
Dr Lobsang Sangay arrived in Auckland on his first ever visit.

Tibetan PM in exile touches down for his first New Zealand visit

3
Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Organisers of shambolic 'luxury' festival speak out

00:30
4
The powerhouse No. 8 was unleashed off the back of a rolling maul and he wasn't going to be stopped once he saw the line.

As it happened: Gutsy Blues hold Brumbies tryless in Canberra for physical bonus point Super Rugby win

5
Police car night generic

Body and car recovered from Buller River, dog 'in shock' found at scene


00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.

00:29
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ