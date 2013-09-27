 

Over 10 fire trucks at the scene following large Auckland factory fire

1 NEWS
Over 10 fire trucks, including a hazardous materials unit, are at the scene following a large Auckland factory fire.

The fire, which started in a chemical oven at Douglas Manufacturing in Henderson today, was contained with six fire engines present.

There was no risk to surrounding buildings and no injuries were reported, a fire spokesperson told 1News.

A small amount of smoke could be detected from the roof with crews investigating the cause of this smoke.

There are now 10 fire appliances at the scene along with a HAZ unit and command unit. 

1 NEWS
Two cases of indecent assault happened in the staff carpark of Waikato Hospital in Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

The first incident happened about 4pm and the second not long after.

The offender was a Caucasian about 16 years old, and he was about 183cm (6 foot) tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured long sleeve t-shirt, green pants and black gumboots.

Police are investigating the two incidents and are actively looking for the offender.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Waikato Hospital yesterday between 4:00pm to 6:30pm.

Information can be provided to Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 NEWS
Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have taken a parting shot at New Zealand after they had their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last minute yesterday.

In light of the cancelled appearance, Southern's agent Caolan Robertson sent a message to the NZ Herald over Twitter saying "Hope New Zealand enjoys shariah".

The pair told 1 NEWS in an interview last night it was "straight up terrorism" which prevented their event.

"We had a venue all set up and we paid the venue owner knew who we were and there were no surprises," Molyneux said.

"Then after the location was released the venue owner was screaming at our people and telling them to get out of the venue or he would arrest them for trespassing."

Southern claims they had received mainly a positive response locally, blaming the cancellation on a "scary and violent minority".

She further claimed this minority group of people are "willing to make threats and commit violence for the sake of shutting down free speech".

Powerstation co-owner Gabrielle Mullins told the NZ Herald yesterday that after receiving complaints from the community, they decided to cancel.

Ms Mullins said she was "not comfortable at all" to have the speakers at the venue.

"Certainly freedom of speech is fine but there are also humanitarian issues.

"They can say whatever they want but personally I don't want it in my venue."

An earlier email from the event's promoter had stated "We look forward to the day when venues aren't bullied for daring to be available and ideas right of Stalin are permitted equal rights to peaceful assembly".

The venue has since notified ticket holders that all tickets would be refunded.

While the pair talked to various media outlets last night, hundreds gathered at Aotea square for a peaceful protest against racism.

"Aotearoa does not stand for your messages of racism, hatred and especially white supremacy," said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said.

Tamaki Anti-Fascist Action spokeswoman Sina Brown-Davis told Newshub yesterday the protest turned into a celebration, further saying supporters of the pair didn't actually care about freedom of speech.

"They've been quite clever framing this as a free speech issue, which they use as a smokescreen to introduce their politics of hate and division."

Police were seen conducting a security sweep at the Powerstation today and said they respected the right to protest and freedom of speech.

