Over 10,000 Covid contacts expected today as outbreak grows

Source:  1 NEWS

Over 10,000 people are expected to be treated as Covid contacts by the end of the day as the country's Covid-19 outbreak worsens.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay Source: Getty

In a press conference Saturday, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced 21 new cases, bringing the community cluster to 51. 

With prominent locations like event centres and schools now treated as locations of interest, thousands of Kiwis are now having to self-isolate and get tested. 

McElnay noted the number of close contacts has increased "significantly" but says it is something health officials had anticipated. 

There are 5065 individuals now treated as close contacts to the outbreak. 

"This number will increase throughout the day as records are fully processed, and we expect to have another 5000 contacts by the end of today," said McElnay. 

Most of the contacts are located in the upper North Island, with 1992 in Auckland and Waikato alone. 

There are 266 contacts located in the rest of the country. 

A woman scanning in using the Covid Tracer app Source: istock.com

Click here for the latest contract tracing locations of interest from the Ministry of Health.

