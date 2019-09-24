TODAY |

Outrage follows revelation sex offender allowed contact with survivors as part of Royal Commission into Abuse in Care

Outrage is growing over revelations a convicted child sex offender has been allowed in close contact with survivors as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Survivors say they’re “shell-shocked”, having only learnt of the man’s dark past via media today.

“This it totally re-traumatising to know that there was somebody in our midst who is a convicted paedophile, you couldn’t get a worse scenario”, said Survivor Advisory Group member Jane Stevens.

The man is the partner of one member of the Advisory Group, attending at least one informal session, eating dinner and staying at the same hotel with the group.

“To think I put myself in a motel room with him now knowing he’s a paedophile. It’s quite sickening really,” said another member, Kath Coster.

Court documents seen by 1 NEWS show the man, who has name suppression, pleaded guilty to rape and sexual violation of a child in 2000. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by supervision until May last year.

The Inquiry is the first of its kind and will cost nearly $80 million.

Tracey Martin, the Minister in charge, is refusing to express confidence in its Commissioners.

“How strong a language can I use about how unfortunate this situation is for survivors.

“I’m going to need some actions out of the other end of today, I need to get advice from the Department of Internal Affairs.”

One of the Commissioners, Paul Gibson, admits Inquiry leaders have known since August about the man’s conviction and says the vetting process will change going forward.

“We recognise that mistakes have been made, that trust is a critical issue for survivors and we are doing everything we can to rebuild trust.

Government ministers in charge of the Royal Commission are refusing to express confidence in commissioners. Source: 1 NEWS
