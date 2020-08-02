Outgoing MP trading his suit for a pair of gumboots on Quarantine Island

With politicians dropping like flies in the last few weeks in the lead up to the election, but unlike some MPs who’ve been forced to leave, the Green Party’s Gareth Hughes is leaving on his own terms.

He’s got plans to move as far away from politics as you could possibly get, out in the middle of his own island of isolation.

Located in the Otago harbour, Kamau Taurua’s permanent population now consists of him, his wife Meghan and their two children.

It’s a bit of a lifestyle change for the young family from their previous abode in Wellington, with even the daily school drop off done by boat.

“It kind of sounds like the punchline for a joke or somewhat ironic, but yeah, moving to quarantine island in the middle of a pandemic probably is a smart decision,” the outgoing politician said.

The MP is standing down at September’s election after more than a decade in parliament, with a new plan to take a year off to help his wife, whose taken up a new job as the island’s keeper.

“I’m going as far away from politics as I can, trading a suit for a pair of gumboots.”

The island was used for quarantining those from overseas with infectious diseases between 1863 and 1924.

There’s some work left to do before Mr Hughes moves here full time though, like writing his valedictory speech.