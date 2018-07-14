Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

A woman charged with murdering a teenager who was found dead in a vacant South Auckland house has appeared in Manukau District Court today.

Demetrius Pairama

The 28-year-old from Massey was arrested last night and is accused of killing 17-year-old woman Demetrius Pairama.

Demetrius was found dead in a vacant house on Buckland Road in Mangere last Sunday.

The accused's lawyer made an application for name suppression because of what they said was the danger posed by the defendant's gang connections.

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on the 8th of August.

She is yet to enter a plea.

A woman in the public gallery yelled out "take responsibility for what you did, you've got it coming".

Police say their inquiries are ongoing and they cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests.