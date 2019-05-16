Outage of Waikato DHB's information services affecting hospitals' clinical services

Some outpatient clinics may be cancelled as Waikato District Health Board experiences a full outage of its information services today.

Wakaito Hospital Source: Google Maps

All clinical services have been affected across the DHB's hospitals - Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti and Taumaranui - to varying degrees.

Its landline is also down, including the main Waikato DHB number.

The DHB said an incident management team had been established to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

It is also investigating the cause of the outage.

"We want to assure the public that all inpatients are continuing to receive quality care from our staff."

The DHB asked that Waikato Hospital's emergency department be left for emergencies only.

"This is to ensure we can continue to provide critical care services to our patients.

"If you need immediate or urgent help, please continue to call 111. If it is not an emergency, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit your GP or local urgent care centre."

With the landline down, it also asked those trying to contact loved ones to use a mobile "where possible".