Our MPs own nearly 400 properties as well as shares in Maori land

New Zealand's politicians own almost 400 properties between them, the latest register of their interests has revealed.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy speaking to the media. Source: 1 NEWS

While just 10 of the current 118 MPs do not own any properties, 80 own two or more according to the pecuniary interests register, released today.

The biggest portfolio belongs to National's Otaki MP Nathan Guy who declared two homes, two rental properties, a farm with four houses and an interest in 13 commercial properties.

Female MPs make up most of the biggest portfolio holders.

Social Housing Minister Amy Adams declared an ownership interest in eight properties and Auckland MP Parmjeet Parmar in seven.

Six properties each were declared by National's Barbara Kuriger and Jacqui Dean.

List MP Sue Moroney, with a family home, rental property, apartment and holiday house, was Labour's biggest property owner, followed by David Clark, Iain Lees-Galloway, Jenny Salesa and Louisa Wall with three properties each.

Stuart Nash owns two properties, though one of those is an apartment block.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei again declared her Dunedin castle.

Prime Minister Bill English has a smaller holding than his predecessor - declaring just a house and farm at Dipton.

Labour leader Andrew Little declared just one property - his family home.

According to the list, MPs own interests in at least 385 properties.

But the exact number is unclear, with a number simply recording ownership in "blocks" of land.

It also does not take into account the size of farming properties owned by a number of MPs.

Interests in Maori land are also not included in that figure, as some MPs were specific - like Adrian Rurawhe who declared an interest in 40 blocks - while others just listed the regions where they share ownership of blocks.

Foreign interests are also included in the list.

Green MP Mojo Mathers owns a home in Cornwall while Labour's Poto Williams owns blocks of land on Rarotonga and Manihiki in the Cook Islands.

The register also lists gifts accepted by MPs.

National cabinet minister Judith Collins' list reveals her diverse interest, including tickets to a philharmonic orchestra, rugby, boxing, tennis and Coldplay.

Labour's Kelvin Davis took a hunting trip, National's Chris Bishop accepted labour of an office renovation and his colleague Maggie Barry accepted a Chinese scroll, donated to the Parliamentary Collection.

New Zealand MPs who do not own property

* Darroch Ball, NZ First

* Ria Bond, NZ First

* Marama Davidson, Green Party

* Kris Faafoi, Labour

* Paul Foster-Bell, National

* Marama Fox, Maori Party

* Peeni Henare, Labour

* David Seymour, Act Party

* James Shaw, Green Party