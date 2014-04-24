 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Our MPs own nearly 400 properties as well as shares in Maori land

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand's politicians own almost 400 properties between them, the latest register of their interests has revealed.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy speaking to the media.

Source: 1 NEWS

While just 10 of the current 118 MPs do not own any properties, 80 own two or more according to the pecuniary interests register, released today.

The biggest portfolio belongs to National's Otaki MP Nathan Guy who declared two homes, two rental properties, a farm with four houses and an interest in 13 commercial properties.

Female MPs make up most of the biggest portfolio holders.

Social Housing Minister Amy Adams declared an ownership interest in eight properties and Auckland MP Parmjeet Parmar in seven.

Six properties each were declared by National's Barbara Kuriger and Jacqui Dean.

List MP Sue Moroney, with a family home, rental property, apartment and holiday house, was Labour's biggest property owner, followed by David Clark, Iain Lees-Galloway, Jenny Salesa and Louisa Wall with three properties each.

Stuart Nash owns two properties, though one of those is an apartment block.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei again declared her Dunedin castle.

Prime Minister Bill English has a smaller holding than his predecessor - declaring just a house and farm at Dipton.

Labour leader Andrew Little declared just one property - his family home.

According to the list, MPs own interests in at least 385 properties.

But the exact number is unclear, with a number simply recording ownership in "blocks" of land.

It also does not take into account the size of farming properties owned by a number of MPs.

Interests in Maori land are also not included in that figure, as some MPs were specific - like Adrian Rurawhe who declared an interest in 40 blocks - while others just listed the regions where they share ownership of blocks.

Foreign interests are also included in the list.

Green MP Mojo Mathers owns a home in Cornwall while Labour's Poto Williams owns blocks of land on Rarotonga and Manihiki in the Cook Islands.

The register also lists gifts accepted by MPs.

National cabinet minister Judith Collins' list reveals her diverse interest, including tickets to a philharmonic orchestra, rugby, boxing, tennis and Coldplay.

Labour's Kelvin Davis took a hunting trip, National's Chris Bishop accepted labour of an office renovation and his colleague Maggie Barry accepted a Chinese scroll, donated to the Parliamentary Collection.

New Zealand MPs who do not own property

* Darroch Ball, NZ First

* Ria Bond, NZ First

* Marama Davidson, Green Party

* Kris Faafoi, Labour

* Paul Foster-Bell, National

* Marama Fox, Maori Party

* Peeni Henare, Labour

* David Seymour, Act Party

* James Shaw, Green Party

* Louise Upston, National

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Ten people were hospitalised after a tower-drop ride malfunctioned in Turkey.

Video: Terrifying moment amusement park ride malfunctions, slamming riders into the ground

2

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis cast in lead role of upcoming Avatar movies

3
Comments left on the Warehouse Facebook page after the public and store staff intervened in a woman allegedly beating a child

Woman charged after Warehouse staff and public step in to stop her allegedly beating young girl in store

4
Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

00:40
5

'Set your alarms!' - details about Ed Sheeran's NZ tour to be revealed early in the morning


01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

02:12
Act MP David Seymour, and others, are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

'It's bad to have a law that we're probably all breaking just about every God damn day' - MP

Act MP David Seymour and others are calling for blasphemy libel laws to be scrapped.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ