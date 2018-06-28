'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

The son and daughter of a woman who died in the tragic Taranaki crash that claimed seven lives have given an emotional tribute to the emergency services that attended the scene.

Six people died at the scene after two cars collided on State Highway 3 near Waverley at about 11am yesterday - another has since died in hospital.

Four older friends, Ian and Rosalie Porteous, Ora Keene and Brenda Williams, were travelling in one vehicle and all died at the scene of the crash.

Suzanne Christie and Murray Keene, today thanked emergency services that attended the scene of the crash where their mum Ora Keene died.

"I just wanted to thank all the people that attended the scene and our hearts go out to them," Ms Christie said.

"The first responders have a hell of a job to and also to the other family who has lost loved ones as well we have to remember them as well, it was a double whammy all around," her brother Mr Keene added.

Ms Christie has been comforted by having the support of her family and well wishes from those feeling for them after the tragedy.

"It's been comforting remembering them who they were, just lovely caring people out for a day's drive," Ms Christie said through tears.

Waverley chief fire officer Allan Hickford said the scene of the crash was shocking to many of the emergency services personnel who attended.