'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has shared the first photo of him and wife, Black Stick Gemma Flynn, to Facebook after tying the knot at an estate on the shore of Lake Wanaka yesterday.

Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife, Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday. Source: Supplied

McCaw shared the photo to his Facebook writing that it is "awesome to wake up on our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw".

Gemma Flynn who is likely to take McCaw as her last name also shared the same picture to her Instagram this morning.

"Our first day as Mr & Mrs McCaw," she wrote.

The newlyweds married yesterday at the Olive Grove where security was tight, blocking any media from trying to capture the event.

Security were seen checking off names of guests arriving, as well as using umbrellas and jackets to fend off media filming.