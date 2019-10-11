'Our darkest days' - outgoing Grey District mayor reflects on Pike River mine disaster

Grey District Mayor Tony Kokshoorn will soon hang up his chains after announcing his retirement from local government politics.

Mr Kokshoorn leaves as one of the most popular politicians of his generation - even being voted the most-trusted politician in the country. He also ran for five terms without challenge.

It hasn't always been easy stepping up though.

Mr Kokshoorn is most known for the role he played in the wake of the Pike River mine disaster.

In November 19, 2010, 29 men died in an explosion at the mine. "We are living through our darkest days," he said at the time.

But he turned his focus to the families of the men who died.

"I had to step up to the mark," he said. "It's like your test in life, and it's not that you think about it, it's that you're catapulted into it."

Bernie Monk, the father of one of the victims said of Mr Kokshoorn, "he was probably crying with us, but he held strong and he took a great burden on his shoulders".

Taking to the streets, there's no shortage of praise for the outgoing mayor.

"I think he's been a great mayor, and he'll be a really hard act to follow," one person said.

"He's stood up and tried to change our economy," another person said, while another credited the "marvelous" job he'd done for the town.

Events like the Nude Run for Charity may have also helped his reputation.

But it's clear he was dedicated to the role.

"I haven't had one sick day off," Mr Kookshoorn said. "Not even one, so I reckon I can get through to retirement without a sick day."

Mr Kokshoorn was a car dealer before he came into power in 2004. He became a champion for local residents, including fighting to defend jobs in forestry and mining, and backing big local projects.

Now 64-years-old, he's decided to spend more time with family.