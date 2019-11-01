TODAY |

Our biggest TV moments: 50 years since first network news bulletin aired in NZ

It has been 50 years since the network news began in New Zealand.

We look back at some memorable moments in NZ TV history. Source: Seven Sharp

The first nationwide TV Network News bulletin was on 3 November 1969.

From the first NZ-wide TV news broadcast on November 3 1969, to 9/11, the Christchurch earthquakes and all the major events at home and overseas, 1 NEWS Now begins an in-depth look at how the coverage of news has changed in the past 50 years. Source: 1 NEWS

We look at how coverage has changed since those early days with a look back at the events and the people who have dominated the past five decades.
 

Technicians hooked up links across New Zealand and for the first time as a country we had a national bulletin. Source: 1 NEWS
