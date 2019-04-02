TODAY |

'Others likely' involved in death of man in Hastings last month

More than one person is likely to be involved in the death of Jermaine Ramos in Hastings last month, police say.

In a statement today police say they're appealing to the public for further information "relating to the suspicious death".

Mr Ramos, 33, was found dead at a residential address in Akina on April 1.

Police say a 36-year-old woman was arrested at the address and is currently before the court charged with assault with intent to rob.

They say they "believe it is likely others were involved in Mr Ramos’s death and would like to speak to anyone with information about the incident".

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 831 0700, or provide details anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    Police were called to a residential property in Akina at around 9pm last night. Source: 1 NEWS
