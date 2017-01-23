Otaki boat tragedy: New Plymouth man still missing, local man's body found

Police have named the two victims of a boating tragedy on the Kapiti Coast on Monday, one from Otaki and the other from New Plymouth.

The man whose body was recovered on Monday was 52-year-old Wayne Anthony De Bruyn of Otaki.

The man who has still not been located and is presumed drowned, is 35-year-old Jared Evan Anderson of New Plymouth.

The pair went missing after their small inflatable boat capsized at the Otaki River mouth on Monday afternoon.

Police yesterday afternoon suspended the air and water search for Mr Anderson. Both men were not wearing lifejackets.

Police say a limited on-going search of the shoreline is continuing at low tide for the next few days, with the use of 4WDs, to try and locate Mr Anderson's body.