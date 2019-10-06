Otago University students mourn death of fellow student at Dunedin party

Otago University students are still coming to terms with the death of a woman who was fatally hurt when hundreds tried to flee a house party over the weekend.

Two other people were also seriously injured while trying to leave the Manor flat on Dundas Street shortly before midnight on Saturday. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening and a full recovery was expected.

The woman, who was a second year student, was carried out of the party by attendees and given CPR, but to no avail.

One university student, who was at the party, said it started off calm but the party soon became so congested it was nearly impossible to move.

"As soon as we started to leave, or try to leave, it was as if the stairwell had just become congested. It was like nobody could move.

"If you were trying to move through the crowd you'd lose whoever you were with, and people were pushing because it was just so uncontrolled. If you tried to go down a step, everyone behind you would fall on top of you because everyone was just holding each other up."

As students laid flowers outside the flat last night, one of them said the death had left everyone feeling quite shaken up.

She said it was one thing for injuries or destruction of property to happen at a party, but another for someone to lose their life.

"Even though we weren't close with the person, just knowing of her and seeing her with her friends, having fun and stuff, and realising that life has ended - that makes you realise what can happen at parties.

"Like how rowdy parties can get out of hand, and one minute everything is fine and the next somebody's struggling to survive, it's really sad."

Police urged anyone affected by the incident to seek support from them, or victim support and other agencies.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray said yesterday it was horrible news for the family of the woman who died.

"They live outside of Dunedin and they've been told of their daughter's death this morning and they've been offered support by police."

Police yesterday said a scene examination was ongoing, and they were speaking with those who were at the party.

University, Minister express sadness

The University of Otago said it's deeply saddened by the student's death and is supporting their family.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said many members of the student community were badly affected by what had happened and staff were working with them today.

She said the university was also helping police with their investigation.

Health Minister David Clark, who was in Dunedin yesterday, said the government was very sorry to hear about the death and injuries at the party.

He said his heart went out to the family and friends of the person who died.