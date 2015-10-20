Otago University student contracts meningococcal disease, hospitalised in serious condition

An 18-year-old student from the University of Otago has contracted meningococcal disease and been hospitalised in a serious condition.

The man who was a resident at Studholme College was taken to Dunedin Hospital yesterday about noon, the Otago Daily Times reports.

"Information about symptoms of the disease has been provided to the college and support offered to residents, including the offer of antibiotics for other students at the college," A University of Otago spokesperson said.

"Student Health and the university is closely monitoring this situation, and will provide further information as and if necessary."

University staff have also been in contact with the student's family and are offering support.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Keith Reid said Public Health South had been with the university following the case.

In particular, they were getting in contact with other households and residents and offering advice and antibiotics.

An Otago Polytechnic student died from meningococcal meningitis in 2016.