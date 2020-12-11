TODAY |

Otago University postpones second week of graduations amid security threat

Source:  1 NEWS

The University of Otago has today announced it is postponing all of this week’s graduation ceremonies and parades following a security threat early last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police have not specified what the threat is, but they began suggesting the University of Otago cancel its ceremonies earlier this week. Source: 1 NEWS

On December 9, police revealed the university received an electronic threat earlier that week and decided it wasn't safe for further planned ceremonies to proceed.

Vice chancellor and professor Harlene Hayne said in a statement today that the university is continuing to work closely with police as they conduct an investigation, and that a "decision has been made this afternoon to postpone four graduation ceremonies planned for Wednesday 16 December and Saturday 19 December".

“I know this is a further disappointment at the end of a year that has been more difficult than most,” she said.

“In the wake of Covid-19, our students have overcome huge obstacles to stay on track and complete their degrees this year. Moreover, many of our students and their whānau have made significant sacrifices to travel to Dunedin so they could be a part of these very special celebrations.

Otago University graduates do their own scarfie walk after security threat cancels ceremony

“I share in the disappointment that everyone is feeling. However, I have every confidence that our graduands will find ways to celebrate.”

Hayne said all "associated graduation events planned to take place on campus are able to continue".

It comes as police have chosen not to reveal details about the threat, but encouraged those behind it to come forward.

In an update on Friday, police said the threat is being taken seriously and maintained they would have an active presence across Dunedin over the weekend as they continued to investigate the alleged threat.

Despite reports the initial threat mentioned a possible bombing and shooting, officials have not elaborated on details.

Police said on Friday it is “a complex investigation” and it is important they work through it “systematically and thoroughly”, and because of that they can’t reveal the specific nature of the threat.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says
2
Covid-19 risk to New Zealand 'may be highest it's ever been' - Professor Michael Baker
3
Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot
4
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
5
Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

Top-up payment coming for hundreds of Canterbury earthquake claimants

No new Covid-19 cases recorded in NZ today

Fathers at country's toughest prison bond with their children in parenting programme
02:28

Project Jonah's tips on what to do if you find a stranded marine mammal this summer