Otago University postpones second week of graduations amid security threat

The University of Otago has today announced it is postponing all of this week’s graduation ceremonies and parades following a security threat early last week.

On December 9, police revealed the university received an electronic threat earlier that week and decided it wasn't safe for further planned ceremonies to proceed.

Vice chancellor and professor Harlene Hayne said in a statement today that the university is continuing to work closely with police as they conduct an investigation, and that a "decision has been made this afternoon to postpone four graduation ceremonies planned for Wednesday 16 December and Saturday 19 December".

“I know this is a further disappointment at the end of a year that has been more difficult than most,” she said.

“In the wake of Covid-19, our students have overcome huge obstacles to stay on track and complete their degrees this year. Moreover, many of our students and their whānau have made significant sacrifices to travel to Dunedin so they could be a part of these very special celebrations.

“I share in the disappointment that everyone is feeling. However, I have every confidence that our graduands will find ways to celebrate.”

Hayne said all "associated graduation events planned to take place on campus are able to continue".

It comes as police have chosen not to reveal details about the threat, but encouraged those behind it to come forward.

In an update on Friday, police said the threat is being taken seriously and maintained they would have an active presence across Dunedin over the weekend as they continued to investigate the alleged threat.

Despite reports the initial threat mentioned a possible bombing and shooting, officials have not elaborated on details.