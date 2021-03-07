Otago University harnessing the power of dahlia plants to help prevent diabetes

The University of Otago is getting closer to forming a life-changing natural product that is hoped will help millions living with diabetes globally.

The product is derived from extract from a dahlia plant, which has been found to have unusually strong anti-diabetic properties.



The University of Otago has found several highly potent chemicals in dahlia plants and is now making them into a natural product to tackle one of our biggest health issues.

“Nearly 450 million people in the world have diabetes and this is actually maybe one of the first treatments in the world that treats the root cause of the disease which is brain inflammation,” says the University of Otago’s Alex Tups.

About 1 million Kiwis have prediabetes, some without even knowing it -70 per cent of them will go on to develop diabetes if untreated.



It's hoped the extract from the dahlia plant will prevent this progression and limit long- term effects for those who already have it.

“You would reduce your glucose levels in your blood, and thereby you would avoid all long-term complications; blindness, amputations unfortunately and heart disease,” Tups says.

The university is working with Aroma New Zealand to bring the product to market.

“We've got the opportunity to help thousands and millions of people globally so it is very exciting to be a part of that process,” says Director of Aroma New Zealand, Ben Winters.

More than 300 thousand dahlia blooms will be processed this season which will be developed into capsules, ready to be consumed.

There has already been one successful clinical trial to test the capsule's safety, now there's a second to determine the dose and participants are desperately needed.