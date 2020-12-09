Otago University graduates do their own scarfie walk after security threat cancels ceremony

It was a graduation in true scarfie fashion. Hundreds of Otago University students today staged their own graduation ceremony on Castle Street in north Dunedin, after a security threat cancelled the official one.

The students marched down the famous Dunedin street, with bagpipes blasting through makeshift speakers.

"It's 2020 mate, it was bound to happen," graduate Cory Morrison told 1 NEWS.

Two graduations were planned in Dunedin this afternoon, but both were officially called off around 11am.

Police revealed the university received an electronic threat earlier this week and decided it wasn't safe for either ceremony to proceed.

Police also chose not to reveal details about the threat, but encouraged those behind it to come forward.

"There were 553 graduates who were due to graduate today," Otago University vice chancellor Harlene Hayne says.

For many of the students it was a double blow, with this being a replacement ceremony because of previous cancellations due to Covid-19.

"I think it's probably better safe than sorry," mother Christiane Schmidt says.

The university says it's still unsure what it'll mean for future graduations planned later this week.

"Right now, hang fire. We'll keep you posted," Hayne says.