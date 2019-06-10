TODAY |

Otago University denying claims it didn’t do enough to help several students who complained of sexual assault

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
John McKenzie

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    TVNZ’s Sunday programme last night revealed three students say the university prioritised its reputation over their well-being. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Dunedin and Otago
    Crime and Justice
    John McKenzie
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:25
    The Retirement Commissioner was suspended from her job last year but a QC later cleared her of bullying allegations.
    Retirement Commissioner says she would have been treated differently over workplace bullying allegations if she was a man
    2
    New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
    New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
    3
    Quade Cooper
    'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
    4
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    5
    Tauranga couple appeal for information after at least 1000 avocados stolen from their orchard
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:55
    Go inside the base where Kiwi soldiers are training Iraqi troops to face ISIS.

    'It's time to go' - NZ troops to be pulled from Iraq next year, says Prime Minister
    Dotcom and his three co-accused are wanted on money laundering and copyright breach charges.

    Kim Dotcom makes final appeal against extradition to US
    00:17
    Two families living on the property lost everything with their home engulfed in the blaze.

    New footage shows inferno engulf Wellington marae as blaze is confirmed as 'not suspicious'

    A Fire and Emergency NZ engine.

    One person in serious condition after becoming trapped under truck in New Plymouth