TODAY |

Otago University denies lack of support for sexual assault complainants

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Dunedin and Otago
John McKenzie

Otago University is denying claims it didn’t do enough to help several students who complained of sexual assault while studying in Dunedin.

One of the Students featured in TVNZ’s Sunday programme, claims the university prioritised its reputation over her wellbeing. 

That didn’t surprise the New Zealand Union of Students Associations.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Otago University PhD students Kayla Stewart and Lily Kay Ross discussed their findings.

    “Honestly it wasn’t surprising. They’re sort of sweeping it under the rug and that’s not good enough for us,” said NZUSA vice-president Caitlin Barlow-Groome.

    Otago University didn’t want to speak on camera regarding the alleged assaults, but reiterated they take allegations of sexual assault seriously.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Three women tell Sunday’s Tania Page their stories of sexual violence on campus. Source: Sunday

      “We have three or four different teams of people working across a wide range of issues across sexual violence, including handling investigations, including providing support,” said Te Whare Tawharau academic director Melanie Beres.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        TVNZ’s Sunday programme last night revealed three students say the university prioritised its reputation over their well-being. Source: 1 NEWS
        More From
        New Zealand
        Education
        Dunedin and Otago
        John McKenzie
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        01:25
        The Retirement Commissioner was suspended from her job last year but a QC later cleared her of bullying allegations.
        Retirement Commissioner says she would have been treated differently over workplace bullying allegations if she was a man
        2
        New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
        New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
        3
        Quade Cooper
        'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
        4
        Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
        Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
        5
        Tauranga couple appeal for information after at least 1000 avocados stolen from their orchard
        MORE FROM
        New Zealand
        MORE
        00:58
        Air New Zealand is now allowing workers to display tā moko on the job.

        Rejected Air New Zealand job applicant happy airline changing tā moko policy, would consider applying again
        00:55
        Go inside the base where Kiwi soldiers are training Iraqi troops to face ISIS.

        'It's time to go' - NZ troops to be pulled from Iraq next year, says Prime Minister
        Dotcom and his three co-accused are wanted on money laundering and copyright breach charges.

        Kim Dotcom makes final appeal against extradition to US
        00:17
        Two families living on the property lost everything with their home engulfed in the blaze.

        New footage shows inferno engulf Wellington marae as blaze is confirmed as 'not suspicious'