Otago University cancels law camp after claims of 'inappropriate actions' from former students at previous camp

Otago University has cancelled its annual law camp after concerning allegations from former students outlined "inappropriate actions" at a previous camp.

Otago University Source: 1 NEWS

The cancellation of this weekend's camp was confirmed in a statement made by Pro-vice chancellor humanities Professor Tony Ballantyne today.

"Due to the concerns raised in the last 48 hours, we believe that a rethink and redesign of the event is required," part of the statement read.

The allegations, including that a previous camp featured jelly wrestling and nude drinking games, were raised in a NZ Herald article published yesterday.

In a statement today The University of Otago says staff are aware of the law camp in question and they say the camp was run by the law students in an effort to get to know each other better.

While the university doesn't run the camp, they do provide security personnel and catering for the event so the students are well fed.

A staff member would attend the camp intermittently throughout the day according to the university.

"In total, the University has had two sets of concerns from parents last year, and concerns that have been raised in the last two days.

"All concerns about the camps are taken seriously, and are being promptly examined by the University," Mr Ballantyne says.