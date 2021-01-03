Otago towns Naseby and Patearoa forced to use portaloos after heavy rain leaves reservoirs low

Portaloos are being delivered to Otago towns Naseby and Patearoa after heavy rain left reservoirs low.

Fourteen portaloos are being sent to the two towns. Source: 1 NEWS

The shortage meant residents of the towns would not be able to wash the dishes, do laundry or flush toilets, with fresh water tankers being made available for residents.

In Naseby, tankers would be located at the camping ground and the Derwent Street public toilets while in Patearoa, the tanker would be located at the intersection of Churnside and McSkimming Road, near the start of the walking trail.

Five of the portaloos will be located at the campground in Naseby, with five more by the public toilets on Derwent Street. In Patearoa, four portaloos will be located outside the pub.

“Flushing that toilet won't be happening for some time yet,” the Central Otago District Council wrote on its Facebook page.

The council said contractors were working hard to get the water back on in Patearoa, with an update expected at 3pm.

Residents in Middlemarch were also advised not to flush their toilets until further notice.