TODAY |

Otago towns Naseby and Patearoa forced to use portaloos after heavy rain leaves reservoirs low

Source:  1 NEWS

Portaloos are being delivered to Otago towns Naseby and Patearoa after heavy rain left reservoirs low.

Fourteen portaloos are being sent to the two towns. Source: 1 NEWS

The shortage meant residents of the towns would not be able to wash the dishes, do laundry or flush toilets, with fresh water tankers being made available for residents.

In Naseby, tankers would be located at the camping ground and the Derwent Street public toilets while in Patearoa, the tanker would be located at the intersection of Churnside and McSkimming Road, near the start of the walking trail.

Fourteen portaloos were also being sent to the two towns.

Holidaymakers urged to take caution as severe weather closes Otago, Southland roads

Five of the portaloos will be located at the campground in Naseby, with five more by the public toilets on Derwent Street. In Patearoa, four portaloos will be located outside the pub.

Bridges washed away by swollen rivers as severe weather batters Otago and Southland
Surface flooding, slips force number of road closures in Otago, Southland

“Flushing that toilet won't be happening for some time yet,” the Central Otago District Council wrote on its Facebook page.

The council said contractors were working hard to get the water back on in Patearoa, with an update expected at 3pm.

Residents in Middlemarch were also advised not to flush their toilets until further notice.

Tankers with drinking water were scheduled to arrive at lunchtime, with those in need of water this morning asked to head to the ‘Kissing Gate café’ who have a good supply of treated water.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Six-year-old Wellington boy was killed in New Year’s Day crash in Northland
2
Dog owners urged to channel Covid-19 caution as canine cough outbreaks reported across NZ
3
US court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed before Biden takes office
4
Corrections making 'untrue' comments about Waikeria Prison protest, inmates' families allege
5
New fire spotted inside Waikeria Prison as protest continues into sixth day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:53

Holidaymakers urged to take caution as severe weather closes Otago, Southland roads

Amnesty International say ‘urgent action’ needed from Kelvin Davis as Waikeria Prison protest continues
02:02

Kiwi conservation efforts get helping hand from new computer algorithm
02:24

Dog owners urged to channel Covid-19 caution as canine cough outbreaks reported across NZ