Otago students turn $40 bath tub into kart capable of hitting 50km/h

John McKenzie
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
It’s got four wheels, an engine and a rubber duckie.

And it’s quite possibly the quickest bath tub across a wet piece of grass.

“Goes hard… just like once you get out there, you don’t want to get out,” Otago polytechnic student Hayley Buchanan says.

Designed as part of a group project for level two mechanical engineering students, this group decided to do something a little bit different with their "go-kart" brief.

Buying a $40 bath off Trade Me, before kitting it out with a 200cc rotary hoe engine, the kart is capable of speeds more than 50km/h.

“Really quick, well, for a bath tub,” jokes student Arizona Greig.

The team took 10 weeks to complete the project, before entering it in the Otago and Southland grass kart championships in Gore.

Their design picking up awards for best construction, best appearance, the people’s choice, as well as first place overall.

“This is definitely our best year and these students have excelled,” says engineering trades lecturer Stuart Hewson.

Not only was it a bit of fun for the students, it’s also helped them kick-start a career in engineering or as a mechanic.

Something that all started with just a simple bath.

Otago Polytechnic students are behind the creation. Source: 1 NEWS
