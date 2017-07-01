 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Otago residents left freezing and furious during 7-hour planned winter power cut

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Residents in the Central Otago township of Clyde are furious they were left without any power today as temperatures plummeted to near freezing.

With temperatures near zero, locals say an upgrade of power poles in the area should not have been planned for the middle of winter.
Source: 1 NEWS

But the power outage wasn't an accident.

It was planned maintenance by Aurora Energy to replace its power poles, and the timing has left something to be desired from Clyde residents asking why the work wasn't scheduled for summer.

"I'm really disappointed really. The biggest thing is the lack of consideration for people out there," Clyde resident Trevor Mills said.

"Especially the old people living on their own with no fire. Even if they've got a gas fire they've got no power to fire it up."

Six hundred homes were left without power from 9am till 4pm.

In response to the township’s complaints Aurora Energy released a statement saying:

"We understand the inconvenience that power outages cause, particularly in the winter months, and thank Clyde residents for their patience. This will be the last widespread planned outage for the Clyde township."

Warm relief for Clyde residents these remaining winter months.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Playing his first match in nearly two months, the All Blacks skipper was at his best in the 30-15 win.

LIVE: All square in Wellington at halftime after SBW sees RED against the Lions

2
Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

3
Nathaniel Roache.

LIVE: Things all tied up at the half after Manly burst nullifies Warriors' early 16-point lead

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5
Former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan.

Former Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan collapses in Westpac Stadium commentary box hours before Test

Playing his first match in nearly two months, the All Blacks skipper was at his best in the 30-15 win.

LIVE: All square in Wellington at halftime after SBW sees RED against the Lions

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's Test between the All Blacks and Lions in Wellington.

00:29
In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

'Mom, dad, there's a bear in my room' – bear crashes through boy's bedroom window

In the middle of the night, an 11-year-old Alaskan boy had a terrifying encounter with a Black Bear.

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ