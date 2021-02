Free blood tests will be rolled out today in two east Otago towns to determine whether lead in the water supply will have any chronic effects.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Elevated lead levels in Waikouaiti and Karitāne were first detected almost six months ago, with one result registering nearly 40-times the acceptable level.

read more Blood testing in Otago towns next week after high lead levels found in drinking water

A no-drink order was only issued last week after many gaffes, including a council email containing crucial details unopened for weeks.

The source of the contamination is still unknown.