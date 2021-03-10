TODAY |

Otago residents' blood test results show no significant levels of lead exposure following water scare

John McKenzie, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

After several weeks of uncertainty, residents of Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury can breathe a big sigh of relief this evening, with blood test results showing no significant levels of lead exposure.

The East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti hosts a public meeting discussing lead levels in water Source: 1 NEWS

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack addressed a community meeting in Waikouaiti this evening, detailing the results of more than 1500 residents of the three East Otago towns.

This after a water sample in December showed lead levels 40 times the recommended level.

The key findings were no one had a blood lead level that needed hospitalisation or treatment and very few blood levels were above the New Zealand threshold for lead levels.

Jack said the results were very similar to what would have been shown in any other part of New Zealand, although they were still advising residents not to drink the towns water supply while the investigation continues.

Results from a questionnaire answered when residents received a blood test, also showed no evidence of a difference in lead levels between those who drank the towns' water supply and those who chose not to.

New Zealand
Health
Dunedin and Otago
