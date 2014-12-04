 

Otago rescue helicopter airlifts 78-year-old off cruise ship for emergency surgery

The Otago regional rescue helicopter has picked up a 78-year-old man from the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship at sea off New Zealand's coast.

Otago Helicopters was sent to pick the man, who needs emergency surgery, up on Friday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

RCCNZ says it was a challenging medical evacuation because the cruise ship was 259 kilometres west of Milford Sound.



It was a six hour round trip for the helicopter, including a stop to refuel at Manapouri.

The vessel was initially 160 nautical miles away when the call for assistance was made about 1pm and it was asked to head closer to mainland New Zealand.

