Otago punter wins a cool $18 million with this year's first Powerball First Division Lotto prize

A Lotto player from Otago is $18 million dollars richer after claiming last night's Powerball First Division prize.
This marks the first Powerball win of 2017 with the $18.2 million dollar winning ticket sold on MyLotto.
Three other lotto players also won $250,000 each.
They were sold at the Fielding Video Centre, Tony's Stationary Lotto in Maungaturoto, Northland and MyLotto in New Plymouth.
