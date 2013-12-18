 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Otago punter wins a cool $18 million with this year's first Powerball First Division Lotto prize

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Lotto player from Otago is $18 million dollars richer after claiming last night's Powerball First Division prize.

A Lotto player checks to see if their ticket is the winner.

Source: 1 NEWS

This marks the first Powerball win of 2017 with the $18.2 million dollar winning ticket sold on MyLotto.

Three other lotto players also won $250,000 each.

They were sold at the Fielding Video Centre, Tony's Stationary Lotto in Maungaturoto, Northland and MyLotto in New Plymouth.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Otago punter wins a cool $18 million with this year's first Powerball First Division Lotto prize

2

Rising All Blacks star Patrick Tuipulotu tests positive for banned substance - reports

00:32
3
His parents thought he was a witch but he captured hearts around the world last year.

Nigerian boy left for dead by parents is off to school

4
President Donald Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, waves as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Ivanka Trump playing big role without official White House title

00:30
5
The 2-0 loss effectively ends The Reds’ chances of catching league leaders Chelsea.

Watch: Clean length of the field goal from Hull City's Oumar Niasse punishes Liverpool

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ