Otago properties still without power after wild weather overnight

Dozens of people in Otago are still without power as severe weather lashed much of the region overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As of midday, power was still to be restored to nine of the 85 customers overnight who had lost it.

Strong winds brought down power lines in the region last night, and Aurora Energy has been working to restore them.

The spokesperson said a helicopter crew was being sent to help people in more remote areas, and people affected by snow.

Meanwhile, heavy winds fanned two now out-of-control burn-offs in Kaikōura and Ward.

Power lines downed in Ettrick, Otago. Source: Aurora Energy

Emergency services said no properties are threatened at this stage, and they didn’t receive any weather-related callouts in the South Island overnight.