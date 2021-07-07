TODAY |

Otago properties still without power after wild weather overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Dozens of people in Otago are still without power as severe weather lashed much of the region overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 600 properties are still without power after strong winds brought down power lines. Source: Breakfast

As of midday, power was still to be restored to nine of the 85 customers overnight who had lost it. 

Strong winds brought down power lines in the region last night, and Aurora Energy has been working to restore them.

The spokesperson said a helicopter crew was being sent to help people in more remote areas, and people affected by snow. 

Meanwhile, heavy winds fanned two now out-of-control burn-offs in Kaikōura and Ward.

Power lines downed in Ettrick, Otago. Source: Aurora Energy

Emergency services said no properties are threatened at this stage, and they didn’t receive any weather-related callouts in the South Island overnight. 

MetService said a heavy snow watch remains in the northern parts of Southland and inland parts of Otago south of Alexandra.

New Zealand
Weather News
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi midwife heads to Australia for triple the pay, better work conditions
2
All Blacks rookie Ethan De Groot asked coaches to debut this week
3
Raw video: Vehicle rams police car in Auckland CBD
4
Judith Collins continues calls for Commissioner's resignation over gang koha
5
Predicted OCR rise expected to raise consumer prices, interest rates - economist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:01

'Positive distraction' — Research reveals art can reduce stress

Heavy rain, wind and snow forecast for much of the south overnight

Tūhoe protests continue as Tame Iti shoved in stand-off
02:17

ACT, Seymour push for main opposition status against wounded Nats