Otago prison put into lockdown after staff members allegedly assaulted

Otago Corrections Facility was forced into lockdown this afternoon after three prisoners allegedly assaulted staff members.
Three staff members were seen to by health staff after being assaulted in the prison, said Acting Prison Director, Lyndal Miles.
One staff member required further treatment for their injuries, she said.
The situation is now fully under control after the incident and lockdown, and police are expected to investigate.
