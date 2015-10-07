 

Otago Polytechnic on the up

Otago Polytechnic is on the up, with student numbers up 11 per cent and new facilities being built.

A report into the institution's health, commissioned by the polytech, says there was an 11 per cent rise in student numbers in 2016, with 7700 full-time enrolments.

Otago Polytechnic contributed almost $365 million to the global economy that year, with 65.9 per cent of the total expenditure across all campuses driven by student spending.

Otago Polytechnic's Dunedin campus accounted for 80.3 per cent, or $297.4m, of total expenditure.

The institution also has campuses in Central Otago and Auckland.

"The report reinforces that Otago Polytechnic is a significant player in both the regional and city economies," chief executive Phil Ker says.

"Our success undoubtedly benefits the regional economy, but that success is itself driven by the support we have from local businesses and communities," he said.

Otago Polytechnic experienced strong domestic demand for programmes in health and wellness, community, creative industries, trades and information technology in 2016, Mr Ker said.

Sixteen per cent of the polytech's students come from overseas, while 32 per cent originally hail from the North Island. All up, 57 per cent of students are from outside Dunedin.

Modern facilities have been built or are on the way, including new creative and trades precincts and a $20 million, 231-bed student village.

