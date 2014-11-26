 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Otago penguin makes world-first recovery from ground-breaking surgery

share

Source:

NZN

Six months ago, a yellow-eyed penguin nicknamed "Tendon Boy" was facing an uncertain future, with an injury that had never been successfully treated.

The Yellow Eyed Penguin

Source: 1 NEWS

Now, after four ground-breaking operations to repair his severed tendon, Tendon Boy has made a complete recovery.

The penguin was spotted thriving in the wild last month by researcher Mel Young.

"His plumage was looking a bit rugged and his tail rectrices were thinned out. But otherwise, he seemed to be getting on in the wild just fine as a non-breeder," she said.

Wildlife veterinarian Lisa Argilla used medical research on tendon repairs for human hands to fix what had previously been an untreatable injury in penguins.

Tendon Boy responded well to physiotherapy and rehabilitation following the surgery - besides a restricted range of motion in the affected leg - and the decision was made to release him into the wild.

"The criteria for releasing wildlife back to the wild is that the animal needs to have a full return to function to survive in the wild. Seeing him swim and move around rehab gave us hope he would do OK," Dr Argilla said.

Dr Agilla will head the Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin which opens on January 15.

The Hospital will be the only specialist wildlife hospital in the South Island and will be capable of treating up to 500 animals per year.

Related

Animals

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.

Taika Waititi busts Hollywood actress Hilary Swank trying to smuggle fruit out of NZ

00:19
2
A woman died after the accident last night.

Mother dies in Matamata crash that left husband and two kids injured


3
The list of popular baby names is out.

Top New Zealand baby names of 2017 revealed

00:30
4
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

LIVE: Will & Grace star calls out E! for gender inequality during Golden Globes red carpet interview with them

5

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 