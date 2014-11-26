Otago penguin makes world-first recovery from ground-breaking surgery

Six months ago, a yellow-eyed penguin nicknamed "Tendon Boy" was facing an uncertain future, with an injury that had never been successfully treated.

The Yellow Eyed Penguin Source: 1 NEWS

Now, after four ground-breaking operations to repair his severed tendon, Tendon Boy has made a complete recovery.

The penguin was spotted thriving in the wild last month by researcher Mel Young.

"His plumage was looking a bit rugged and his tail rectrices were thinned out. But otherwise, he seemed to be getting on in the wild just fine as a non-breeder," she said.

Wildlife veterinarian Lisa Argilla used medical research on tendon repairs for human hands to fix what had previously been an untreatable injury in penguins.

Tendon Boy responded well to physiotherapy and rehabilitation following the surgery - besides a restricted range of motion in the affected leg - and the decision was made to release him into the wild.

"The criteria for releasing wildlife back to the wild is that the animal needs to have a full return to function to survive in the wild. Seeing him swim and move around rehab gave us hope he would do OK," Dr Argilla said.

Dr Agilla will head the Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin which opens on January 15.