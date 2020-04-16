Otago medical centre demands apology over flu vaccine shortage - 'We don't have them'

"Stand up and apologise." That's the message to the Ministry of Health from a southern medical centre running desperately short of flu vaccinations.

"It'd be nice for someone to stand up and say I messed up and apologise," Mosgiel Health Centre practice manager Kathryn Tohill says.

The Ministry of Health previously stated there was no shortage of vaccines, saying they've distributed 95,000 in the last week alone.

But Ms Tohill says they're struggling to feed the demand.

"They said there was 800,000 vaccines, they're there, contact your health centres… but we didn't have them."

She says it's led to staff being abused.

"The verbal abuse we've been getting on the phone and social media, people just not understanding we haven't got the vaccine. It's been very stressful," practice nurse manager Nicky Davidson says.

The demand was clearly evident this week when the centre received around 500 vaccines.

The centre sent a text message to those who qualified for the vaccine, only to have close to 500 cars quickly queue up down the street.

"I've been here 12 years and I've never seen anything like it," says Ms Davidson.

Despite administering close to 500 vaccines over two days, the centre is unsure when the next shipment will arrive.

They say they still have roughly 2000 patients who qualify as 'high-need'.

"Hopefully today, maybe tomorrow. Is it going to be next week?" says Ms Tohill.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners' medical director Bryan Betty says the distribution of flu vaccines is still problematic.

In the Capital & Coast region alone, he estimates only 35 per cent of priority patients have had their jab.