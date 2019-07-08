TODAY |

Otago man wanted in relation to Queenstown stabbing arrested trying to enter Australia

A 20-year-old Otago man has been detained while trying to enter Australia, after a warrant for his arrest was issued following a stabbing in Queenstown.

The man was taken into custody around 7pm yesterday by Australian Federal Police.

Authorities on both sides of the Tasman are working to deport the man back to New Zealand.

Police in New Zealand said they have also identified and spoken with another male allegedly responsible for bottling another person during the Queenstown brawl.

"The investigation team has worked extremely hard over the past two days to get a resolution in this case, as this type of offending is rare for the Queenstown area," detective senior sergeant Malcolm Inglis said in a statement.

Police continue to investigate the incident and remain keen to hear from anyone with more information, he said.

