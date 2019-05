An Otago landscaper has been caught in the middle of the Statistics New Zealand demographic debacle.

Tussock Sanders is one of 60 Kiwis being prosecuted by the Government for not filling in his Census 2018 despite over 600,000 Kiwis not doing so.

Mr Tussock doesn't have an Internet connection, nor, he says, did he receive a hard copy census on census day. Not only that, he says he's always done his census.