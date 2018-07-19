Otago gets almost $60m for video game industry, Dunedin waterfront

The Otago region is receiving almost $60 million in the latest Provincial Growth Fund injection, pouring funding into the video game industry, Dunedin's waterfront and a KiwiRail workshop.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced $10 million "to establish Otago as the centre of New Zealand’s creative digital industry".

In creating a Centre of Digital Excellence, which will be known by the acronym CODE, it was estimated 30-50 new small video game studios would be created.

"The CODE will invest in career pathways to the gaming industry, help develop digital skills, grow digital capability, support innovation through contestable funds, and attract digital businesses to Dunedin.

"The initiative will bring us closer to the vision of a $1 billion computer gaming industry, which will catalyse new economic growth and sustainable employment opportunities," Mr Jones said.

Just under $20 million will go to re-establish KiwiRail’s Hillside workshop "as a mechanical hub and heavy engineering facility to service KiwiRail’s trains".

"Hillside is the only heavy lifting rail facility in the South Island so it is vital to KiwiRail’s business."

Almost $8 million will also go to smaller engineering and manufacturing businesses.

The Dunedin waterfront will receive $19.9 million to help the council's redevelopment, which includes a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

"It is an ambitious project which will start the transformation of Dunedin’s waterfront into an accessible destination for locals and visitors," Mr Jones said.