 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Otago farmers label new virus introduced to control rabbits a complete failure

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A disgruntled farmer in Central Otago says the introduction of the K5 rabbit virus has been a complete failure.

One farmer says he hasn’t seen any dead rabbits since theK5 rabbit virus was rolled out a month ago.
Source: 1 NEWS

It has been nearly three months since the new virus was rolled out on Donald Young's farm and he isn't impressed with the results, telling 1 NEWS he hasn't seen one dead rabbit carcass.

He's no stranger to rabbit problems, back in 1997 when the calicivirus was rolled out illegally it was his property that hit the headlines.

"It was just like snow around here, it was belly up everywhere, it was just absolutely magic," Mr Young recalled.

The K5 virus has been met less enthusiastically by other farmers that 1 NEWS spoke to in the Otago region.

However, the council says otherwise.

"Our staff have actually been out in the field, they've monitored 30 of the release sites, and they're finding anywhere between zero to 80 per cent on knock back of rabbits at this stage," Martin King from the Otago Regional Council said.

Mr Young is calling for the introduction of a V2 virus proving popular in Australia.

With reports the V2 virus has already been spotted in Marlborough some farmers might be taking matters into their own hands once again.

Related

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

New photo: Eagle eyed fans spot Queen's secret never-before-seen pic of Harry and Meghan (close ups inside)

2
Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

02:17
4
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

5
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 