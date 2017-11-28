 

Otago Daily Times calls column blasting broadcasters' use of Te Reo 'healthy debate'

The Otago Daily Times has defended its decision to publish an opinion piece harshly criticising broadcasters using Te Reo, which raised the ire of Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

A screenshot of the Dave Witherow's Otago Daily Times column online, with Mr Witherow pictured at right.

The column by Balfour man Dave Witherow, published on November 24, referred to those who use and encourage the Maori language in broadcasts as "boring bigots".

"One morning, for example, a couple of Maori snowflakes were banging on about the terrible grief they were suffering from the mispronunciation of their names," Mr Witherow wrote.

"Not only were they themselves being insulted by this, but so were their ancestors, the whole tribal boiling of them, right back to the first canoe.

"Come on presenters, I thought, tell them to get a life ... switch off the mikes and boot them out of the studio."

Mr Witherow specifically took aim at Radio New Zealand, saying "it has been hijacked, and its hapless staff obliged to dispense their daily dose of Te Reo" - despite RNZ in fact being bound by their charter to "reflect New Zealand's cultural identity, including Maori language and culture".

Dame Susan responded to the column on Friday, saying "anyone who complains about Te Reo Maori being used and celebrated in this country needs to get one thing straight: this is New Zealand. Aotearoa New Zealand – so get used to it".

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy

The ODT has today defended publishing Mr Witherow's column, arguing that opposing views areat the core of free speech and calling it "healthy debate".

"Mr Witherow's piece barged against this newspaper's view, as it was entitled to do," the newspaper wrote.

"We want ourselves and our readers to be exposed to viewpoints that contradict ours and theirs; that might even offend them as this article did for many ... while we are sorry when this occurs, it is important we all are not ignorant of where others come from.

"We would argue, discounting some of [Mr Witherow's] rich language, there is a place for discussion about how much Te Reo is used and if it should be compulsory in schools.

"Although Mr Witherow's views are archaic, we believe they cannot be described as ''hate speech'' ... those who would deny him a public platform would do well to remember when positions were reversed ... the orthodoxy of another era, for example, quashed the freedom to express views on gay rights.

"Tolerance and freedom of expression are precious foundations of democracy and civil society ... while, inevitably, these must have limits, hurt feelings, offence and even social justice rights are insufficient grounds to stamp out the expression of opposing views.

"New Zealand's dominant ''correct'' outlooks are in danger of bullying everyone else, of constructing an ideological straight-jacket that suppresses any chance of debate.

"Through healthy debate, and exchanges of views, perhaps we can all add to each other's education."

