Otago cycle trail network gets $13.5 million Government cash injection

The Otago cycle trail network is set to benefit from a $13.5 million Government cash injection 

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis says the funding will help create an estimated 329 fulltime jobs.

Mr Davis said it will extend Ngā Haerenga (the New Zealand Cycle Trail), connecting the four current Great Rides. 

Mr Davis predicted riders would double to 174,000 by 2032, increasing the length of users staying in the area by 33 per cent.

The total cost of the project is $26.4 million, with the Government contribution matched by local funding. 

"The new Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network will help draw visitors off the beaten track and encourage people to stay longer and spend more in communities beyond the main tourist spots," he said. 

An additional $281,313 will be put into the Hawke’s Bay Trails and Waikato River Trails for emergency safety work and damage repair. 

Cyclists in Otago.
Cyclists in Otago. Source: Screenshot from Otago Central Rail Trail video.
Ministry of Education job advert for NZ goes horribly wrong: Wake up to 'the Indian ocean at your doorstep'

A Ministry of Education advert attempting to lure UK psychologists to Kiwi shores has made the regrettable claim of saying you'll be able to watch the sun rise over the Indian Ocean.

The blurb, which holds the New Zealand Ministry of Education logo, was concocted by UK-based recruitment agency, Hampton's Resourcing, in order to recruit 10 educational psychologists to Auckland.

For their professional services, the Ministry of Education will fork over $127,391.40 to Hampton's Resourcing, once the roles are filled, Stuff reports.

For clarification, Aotearoa is decidedly not situated in the Indian Ocean, which spans out to the west of Australia.

"Have you ever dreamed on [sic] working abroad and waking up every morning with the sun shining and the Indian ocean [sic] at your doorstep?", the advertisement went.

But, the errors didn't stop there.

The advert also over-quoted the salary the the positions by about $30,000.

While the 10 Auckland positions had a salary of around $70,000, the Hamption's Resourcing blurb promised between $88,652 and $106,000.

There were also numerous typos in the advert.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary sector of enablement and support, Katrina Casey, admitted the wording of the ad was not checked by them before its publication in the UK.

She said it was quickly removed once it was noticed.

A Ministry of Education ad showing New Zealand in the Indian Ocean.
A Ministry of Education ad showing New Zealand in the Indian Ocean. Source: Jeff Bell
ANZ to remove 'stressful' sales targets for frontline staff

ANZ has announced it's removing sales targets for front-line staff, and the country's other major banks look set to follow suit.

One ANZ employee, who asked not to be identified, said there was a palpable sense of relief in his office when it was announced they no longer had to meet strict sales quotas.

"There's quite a relaxed feeling from staff; 'Oh my gosh, these pressures are going to be removed'," he said.

"It will be a much less stressful place to work without those continuing product sales pressures."

In the past, any ANZ staff bonuses were entirely based on meeting sales targets, but over the years this was reduced to 25 percent.

The employee said staff felt pressure to meet targets, which could conflict with customers' best interests.

"Some of my colleagues did feel the pressure of having to meet those required sales targets and as such did feel a lot of stress."

The financial services industry has come under fire recently, with some workers saying they feel pressured to sell customers services they don't need.

First Union, which represents the majority of the sector's members, believes ANZ's decision could create a cultural shift in banking.

The union's finance sector organiser, Stephen Parry, said sales targets had been the most consistently raised and deeply felt concern for union members.

"They've committed to moving away from a sales-based culture towards a culture which is service-oriented," he said.

"So what we're seeing is I think the beginning of the end for sales culture in the New Zealand banking sector and that's a really promising thing."

Given the negative attention the sales tactics have received lately, Mr Parry believes other banks have taken careful note of ANZ's move.

"They'd do well to follow ANZ's lead on this," he said.

Kiwibank's people group manager Danielle George said it wants to go even further than ANZ.

"What we're looking at at Kiwibank is how do we incentivise and recognise not just the front-line - so not just the sales piece - but the entire organisation from front to back.

Westpac said in a statement it had already made changes to the way front-line staff are incentivised and further changes were planned.

BNZ said it was also conducting a review.

ASB said it has made changes to what it calls its performance management framework over the past year, including removing individual sales targets for branch staff. It said more changes are in train.

Financial Markets Authority head of regulation Liam Mason said ANZ's move was positive, but the regulator wanted banks to remove sales targets for external advisers too.

"We've been asking financial firms to act to improve customer outcomes for some time. Removing incentives that can conflict with that can only help this, it's a good step from them."

The FMA has been reviewing banking practices in light of seamy practices and customer exploitation in the Australian banking sector, which is the subject of a royal commission of inquiry.

Source: 1 NEWS
