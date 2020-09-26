Otago Capping Show opens for 126th consecutive year despite Covid-19 complications

It survived wartime, but navigating Covid-19 has proved more challenging for Otago University's Capping Show, which opens this weekend for its 126th consecutive year.

It combines music with satirical comedy sketches in what is now the longest-running show of its kind in the world.



“There is nowhere else students can go to see themselves reflected back at them,” director Bonnie Harrison explained.



“The war didn’t stop it, Covid’s not going to stop it.”



The show, made by students for students, was originally scheduled for May before being postponed due to Covid-19.



With the South Island now in Level 1, it's back on.