TODAY |

Otago Capping Show opens for 126th consecutive year despite Covid-19 complications

Source:  1 NEWS

It survived wartime, but navigating Covid-19 has proved more challenging for Otago University's Capping Show, which opens this weekend for its 126th consecutive year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The show is the longest running student revue in the world. Source: 1 NEWS

It combines music with satirical comedy sketches in what is now the longest-running show of its kind in the world.

“There is nowhere else students can go to see themselves reflected back at them,” director Bonnie Harrison explained.

“The war didn’t stop it, Covid’s not going to stop it.”

The show, made by students for students, was originally scheduled for May before being postponed due to Covid-19.

With the South Island now in Level 1, it's back on.

“We were always going to be the best show in town, now we're also the best show in town by default since we're the only show in town,” she said.

“They have brought their A game and I think that this might be some of their best sets yet,” director Lewis Brown added.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dunedin and Otago
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
2
'A serious matter' - German trio detained in Bay of Islands after defying border controls
3
'Most significant storm of the season' - Severe weather forecast for much of New Zealand
4
Trump picks conservative to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg in Supreme Court
5
Strong winds may force closure of 'vulnerable' Auckland Harbour Bridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

China pushes emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns

Don't forget to adjust your clocks! Daylight savings kicks in for Kiwis overnight
01:56

Concerns Aucklanders' hard work saving water could be undone as restrictions ease for businesses

'A serious matter' - German trio detained in Bay of Islands after defying border controls