Otago boy, 12, missing for three weeks thought to be in Waikato

An Otago boy missing for more than three weeks could be in the Waikato area, according to police.

Twelve-year-old Ahurei Barclay went missing from his home in Milton, which is around 50km south of Dunedin, on August 31.

Since then, police say they believe he could be in the Waikato area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who's seen him since his disappearance, is asked to get in contact with police.

People are asked to call the non-emergency number 105 and quote file number 200902/0613 with any information.

