Otago boy, 12, missing for three weeks thought to be in Waikato

An Otago boy missing for more than three weeks could be in the Waikato area, according to police.

Ahurei Barclay. Source: Supplied

Twelve-year-old Ahurei Barclay went missing from his home in Milton, which is around 50km south of Dunedin, on August 31.

Since then, police say they believe he could be in the Waikato area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who's seen him since his disappearance, is asked to get in contact with police.