Organisers reach jab goal at Covid mass vaccination event

More than 15,500 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a mass event in south Auckland.

More than 5600 were inoculated today - the last day of the three-day event - at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

The lead of the programme, Alex Pimm, said the event has been an overwhelming success.

He said his team will take some time to reflect what lessons can be learnt to improve future events.