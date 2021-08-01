TODAY |

Organisers reach jab goal at Covid mass vaccination event

More than 15,500 people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a mass event in south Auckland.

So far today 4300 people have received their jabs with 14,500 in total administered since Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 5600 were inoculated today - the last day of the three-day event - at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

The lead of the programme, Alex Pimm, said the event has been an overwhelming success.

He said his team will take some time to reflect what lessons can be learnt to improve future events.

A repeat event so that people can receive their second doses is planned at the same location in six weeks.

