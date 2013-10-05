 

Organisers 'gutted' to cancel Masterton air show for second day in a row

Organisers of one of New Zealand's largest air shows are "gutted" that poor weather has forced them to cancel a second day of events.

Poor weather forced the cancellation of yesterday's Wings over Wairarapa event in Masterton but event organisers had hoped conditions would improve enough to go ahead today.

"Sunday's air show and night show are cancelled. We are all gutted," spokeswoman Katie Farman said this morning.

The night show had already been moved from last night to tonight.

The packed schedule was due to include parachute drops, UK autogyro display, GliderFX extreme acrobatics and AeroSPARX aerial ballet with smoke and music.

