Organised crime tightening grip on illegal drug trade despite massive busts, police say

Police say organised crime is tightening its grip on the illegal drug trade.

It comes after a big year of drugs busts, and as support services grapple with increasing amounts of dangerous narcotics use.

New Zealand's illegal drugs trade is now estimated to be worth a whopping $600 million a year.

But police say a three-year crackdown is paying off, with significant busts happening almost weekly.

“Last year between us and New Zealand customs we stopped and took off the streets about 1200 kilos of meth every three months, that's no fluke, that is a lot of hard work,” Detective Superintendent Greg Williams told 1 NEWS.

“Most of the groups we are dealing with are there to gain money, power, or influence.”

One of the most recent police operations seized a record 400 litres of GBL, a more potent version of the drug fantasy.

However, the biggest concern is still meth and it’s now a global fight against dealers who are getting more sophisticated.

“They are absolutely intent in getting product here, all of our users are prepared to pay the highest prices in the world for meth organised crime across the world is starting to figure out that meth is the way to go,” Williams says.