TODAY |

Orca pod spotted frolicking at Whanganui River mouth

Source:  1 NEWS

By Connor Stirling 

A pod of orca were spotted frolicking at the mouth of the Whanganui River last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One male, two females and calves were spotted near Castlecliff last night. Source: Supplied / Kate Smith

One male, two females and calves were spotted near Castlecliff just before 8pm.

The two females and their calves ventured back to open water under the watch of a Department of Conservation ranger.

DOC says they were likely feeding on stingrays.

A family of orcas have been spotted in the Whanganui River. Source: Kate Smith

Orcas, or killer whales, are the largest of the dolphin family and can grow up to nine metres in length.

Summer sightings of the sea mammals are not uncommon and they’re often seen around New Zealand’s coastlines.

In late 2018, Coromandel woman Judie Johnson found herself surrounded by orcas while swimming at Hahei Beach.

It is illegal to swim within 100 metres of a whale, with a fine of $10,000.

New Zealand
Animals
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:21
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
2
Power cut affecting central Auckland suburb
3
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
4
Mike King's '1000 Letters' suicide study taken offline after Ministry of Health complaints
5
Europe's largest winter music festival to debut at Otago's Cardrona Alpine Resort
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:37

Whanganui considering freedom camping restrictions after complaints of rubbish, long stays

Wellingtonians have most expensive rent in New Zealand, Trade Me data shows

'Ugly-cute' kunekune pig Hogwart finds new home

Mike King's '1000 Letters' suicide study taken offline after Ministry of Health complaints