Orangutans in the sky: New addition to Auckland Zoo lets apes climb 25 metres up

Auckland Zoo’s orangutans are enjoying a newly completed network of aerial pathways which the zoo says enables them to behave and move as they would in the wild.

The 25m high structure enables primates to move as they would in the wild. Source: 1 NEWS

At their highest point, the pathways are 25 metres above the ground.

Auckland Zoo’s high canopy habitat for orangutans and siamangs is part of the its $60 million southeast Asia jungle track development.

The zoo calls it the most ambitious project in its almost 98-year history.

The other habitats within the track are ‘the lowlands’, for Sumatran tigers and Asian small-clawed otters, and an Indonesian swamp forest habitat created within a large climate-controlled tropical dome — for Sunda gharial crocodiles, fish and other reptile species.

Auckland Zoo says these habitats will open by the end of next year.

